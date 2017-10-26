Breast Cancer Awareness Series: Oct. 26

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 9 On Your Side is working to shed a light on this terrible disease.

Every Thursday during the month of October, Morning Edition’s Maria Satira, interviewed local health experts about breast cancer and its impact in Eastern North Carolina.

For the last segment, Maria interviewed executive director of Vidant Cancer Care, Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Zervos.

Dr. Zervos discussed the new cancer center and its expected impact in Eastern North Carolina.