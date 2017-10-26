2 arrested in shooting death of former ECU football player

By Published:
Wantavius Jackson (left) and Clifton Spellman (Photos courtesy of CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina have arrested two men in the shooting death of a former ECU football player.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports authorities say 25-year-old Wantavius Burney Jackson of Kinston and 25-year-old Clifton Jason Spellman III of Greenville were arrested on Wednesday for murder conspiracy. No one has been charged in the death of Anthony Domonique Lennon.

Before Spellman’s arrest, 20-year-old Stephanie Chayanne Owens was accused by authorities of giving Spellman an alibi, saying he was somewhere other than where police think he was when Lennon was killed.

Lennon was shot to death on June 23 behind a Raleigh restaurant.

Spellman and Jackson are held in lieu of $1 million bail each. Owens is jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s