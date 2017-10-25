Behind the story: WNCT Josh Birch discusses upcoming report ‘Skin Cancer Exposed’

Skin Cancer screening is incredibly important. Young adults many times don’t get screened as often as they should. Thursday night at 6pm WNCT 9 On Your Side’s Josh Birch who has battled skin cancer before brings you an important story about the disease. He sits down with Ken Watling to discuss his story. Take a look then join us Thursday at 6pm for the story.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.