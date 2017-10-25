Silver Alert issued for Rocky Mount man

By Published:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Rocky Mount, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Estee “Lucky” Lawrence, 88, is described as 5-foot-six, 154 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Lawrence was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Lawrence’s car is a cream colored 2009 Chrysler  300  with license plate number: PFX8240

If you see him, contact Officer Crispin of the Rocky Mount Police Department at  252-972-1411.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s