Silver Alert issued for Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Rocky Mount, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Estee “Lucky” Lawrence, 88, is described as 5-foot-six, 154 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Lawrence was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Lawrence’s car is a cream colored 2009 Chrysler 300 with license plate number: PFX8240

If you see him, contact Officer Crispin of the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.