Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount woman

WNCT Staff Published:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rocky Mount woman.

Danisha Norwood, 35, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

Norwood was last seen at 110 Eden Court in Rocky Mount.

She is described as a 5’9″ black woman with short dreads.

She may be traveling in a gray 1988 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate PDK-8945.

Anyone with information about Danisha Norwood should call V.H. Phillips at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252 972-1411.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s