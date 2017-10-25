Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount woman

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Rocky Mount woman.

Danisha Norwood, 35, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the alert.

Norwood was last seen at 110 Eden Court in Rocky Mount.

She is described as a 5’9″ black woman with short dreads.

She may be traveling in a gray 1988 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate PDK-8945.

Anyone with information about Danisha Norwood should call V.H. Phillips at the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252 972-1411.