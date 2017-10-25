Richlands Elementary student died Tuesday after police responded

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An 8-year-old from Richlands Elementary School died Tuesday.

Officers and EMS responded to a call from Richlands Elementary School at 11 a.m.

Richlands Police Chief Ron Lindig reported that the girl was not breathing upon their arrival.

EMS administrated CPR on the student.

The student was then transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Lindig later reported that the student had died.

The Richlands Police Department sends their condolences to the family and friends of the student.

No more information has been released at this time.

