PCC respiratory theraptstudents hold open house for National Respiratory Care Week

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students at Pitt Community College engaged with the community to raise awareness about respiratory health today.

Students filled their classroom with posters and medical equipment to educate the public.

Second year students within the respiratory program helped explain and demonstrate how to live a healthy life free from diseases.

In addition to educating the public second year student Cassie Burroughs hopes more people are interested in her field.

“To bring more people into our program and to make others aware of the different type of lungs situations and the medicine that are available to help with lung diseases and lung problems,” said Burroughs.

Many students advocated against smoking and wanted to inform their visitors of the negative affects tobacco can have on a life.

