Onslow County Schools holds college fair night

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Schools is hosting a college fair night Wednesday evening.
The fair is taking place at Northside High School in Jacksonville.
It runs from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. for middle school students and from 6 until 8 p.m. for high school students in the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium.
There will be over 60 colleges represented:
Appalachian State University
Auburn University
Averett University
Barton College
Belmont Abbey College
Campbell University
Catawba College
Chowan University
College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC)
East Carolina University
Elizabeth City State University
Elon University
Fayetteville State University
Francis Marion University
Gardner-Webb University
Greensboro College
High Point University
Hollins University
Johnson & Wales University
Kent State University
Lees-McRae College
Lenoir Community College
Liberty University
Living Arts College
Livingstone College
Louisburg College
Meredith College
Methodist University
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
NC A&T State University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina Outward Bound School
North Carolina State University
North Carolina Wesleyan College
Paul Mitchell The School Raleigh
Pfeiffer University
Pitt Community College
Queens University of Charlotte
Randolph College
Roanoke College
Salem College
Shaw University
St. Andrews University
Sweet Briar College
The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham
The Citadel
The University of Alabama
Tusculum College
UNC-Asheville
UNC-Chapel Hill
UNC-Charlotte
UNC-Greensboro
UNC-Pembroke
UNC-Wilmington
UNC School of the Arts
Universal Technical Institute
University of California-Berkeley
University of Mount Olive
Virginia Military Institute
Western Carolina University
William Peace University
Winston-Salem State University
Wofford College