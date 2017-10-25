Onslow County Schools holds college fair night

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Schools is hosting a college fair night Wednesday evening.

The fair is taking place at Northside High School in Jacksonville.

It runs from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. for middle school students and from 6 until 8 p.m. for high school students in the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium.

There will be over 60 colleges represented:

Appalachian State University

Auburn University

Averett University

Barton College

Belmont Abbey College

Campbell University

Catawba College

Chowan University

College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC)

East Carolina University

Elizabeth City State University

Elon University

Fayetteville State University

Francis Marion University

Gardner-Webb University

Greensboro College

High Point University

Hollins University

Johnson & Wales University

Kent State University

Lees-McRae College

Lenoir Community College

Liberty University

Living Arts College

Livingstone College

Louisburg College

Meredith College

Methodist University

Mid-Atlantic Christian University

NC A&T State University

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina Outward Bound School

North Carolina State University

North Carolina Wesleyan College

Paul Mitchell The School Raleigh

Pfeiffer University

Pitt Community College

Queens University of Charlotte

Randolph College

Roanoke College

Salem College

Shaw University

St. Andrews University

Sweet Briar College

The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham

The Citadel

The University of Alabama

Tusculum College

UNC-Asheville

UNC-Chapel Hill

UNC-Charlotte

UNC-Greensboro

UNC-Pembroke

UNC-Wilmington

UNC School of the Arts

Universal Technical Institute

University of California-Berkeley

University of Mount Olive

Virginia Military Institute

Western Carolina University

William Peace University

Winston-Salem State University

Wofford College