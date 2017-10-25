Onslow Co. deputies: Driver chased down vehicle, robbed those inside

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver has been charged after Onslow County deputies said he chased down another vehicle and robbed the two people inside at knifepoint.

Michael Joseph Tooker is facing one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two people told the Onlsow County Sheriff’s Office they were driving when they were followed by a speeding vehicle that flashed its lights and tried to get them to pull over. When they finally did pull over near Pine Green and Hilda roads, he robbed them at knifepoint, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville police said they identified Tooker as the suspect and served him warrants Tuesday in the Onslow County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

He is being held under a $100,000 bond.