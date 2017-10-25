Onslow Co. deputies: Driver chased down vehicle, robbed those inside

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A driver has been charged after Onslow County deputies said he chased down another vehicle and robbed the two people inside at knifepoint.

Michael Joseph Tooker is facing one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Two people told the Onlsow County Sheriff’s Office they were driving when they were followed by a speeding vehicle that flashed its lights and tried to get them to pull over. When they finally did pull over near Pine Green and Hilda roads, he robbed them at knifepoint, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville police said they identified Tooker as the suspect and served him warrants Tuesday in the Onslow County Detention Center, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

He is being held under a $100,000 bond.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s