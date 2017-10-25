Meals on Wheels launches hashtag campaign to help save program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new hashtag is inspiring locals to help seniors in need from going hungry.

The hashtag is #savelunch.

It’s a national campaign to get the word out to the government to save room in their budget for meals on wheels.

The program delivers food to seniors who can’t get out of their homes on a weekly basis.

“One in six older adults in the United States suffer from hunger from malnutrition,” said Tammy Elliot, nutrition director for the Pitt County Council on Aging. “If you don’t have food, if you are incapacitated and can’t go shop for food, then you’re suffering from hunger.”

To participate, you can fill out a paper plate with the hashtag and drop it off at the Pitt County Council on Aging.

It’s located on 4551 County Home Road in Greenville.

