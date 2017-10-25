Man arrested, charged with torturing dog in Jacksonville

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man was arrested Tuesday after tying up a dog and dragging it on a bike, according to Onslow County Animal Services.

Kelvin Moore, 35, was charged with animal cruelty. He had outstanding warrants in Ohio on child endangerment and domestic violence.

Onslow County Animal Services director Howard Martin said the white Labrador retriever was dragged for an extensive period of time.

The dog was bleeding from its paws and vomiting from being dragged, Martin said.

Martin said the dog is all right and will be in a foster Thursday.

Martin said the dog will likely stay in foster care as Moore goes through the court system.

 

