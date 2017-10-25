Kinston looks to improve water quality with Duke Energy grant

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)  – Leaders in Kinston are looking to improve water quality.

The Public Services Department proposed to apply for a $100,000 grant from Duke Energy’s Water Resources Fund.

The project is called the North Street Outfall. It is located west of Mitchell Street at the edge of Pearson Park. The Project proposed involves resetting the failed pipe sections, installing a best management practice device to collect oil and trash before it goes into the Neuse River.

Department leaders estimate the full cost to be $205,000.

“If you want to joy being outside and you want to enjoy the river you gotta take care of those things. If we put more trash and pollution in them, it harms the wildlife and makes it unsanitary for people to get in it. So we certainly want to avoid those things so we can enjoy it ourselves,” said Assistant Public Services Director.

The deadline to apply is November 1, 2017. Awards will be announced in April 2018.

 

