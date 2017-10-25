Home a total loss after morning fire in Cape Carteret

By Published:
Western Carteret Fire & Rescue

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) –  A morning fire leaves a family without a home in Cape Carteret.

Western Carteret Fire and Rescue tells 9 On Your Side firefighters were called to the 100 block of Hunter Brown Road just before 8a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.

Western Carteret Fire & Rescue

 

Crews from four different agencies were able to put out the fire within 45 minutes.

The Fire Department says no one was home at the time during the fire. The home is considered a total loss.

Western Carteret Fire & Rescue

 

The cause the of the fire is undetermined.

 

 

