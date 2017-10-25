Gold Star family receives check from President Trump

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump, Gary M. Rose
President Donald Trump, right, salutes retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose, left, before bestowing him with the nation's highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina family of a fallen American soldier received a $25,000 check from President Trump.

The president fulfilled the promise made months ago during a condolence call.

It is not known whether the president has made any similar offers to other gold star families, including those of the four soldiers killed in Niger.

“It’s been hard. There’s been a lot of negativity and that’s really unfortunate because the whole goal in this pursuit is kindness,” said Jessie Baldridge, mother of the fallen soldier.

The family intends to use the money to start a nonprofit organization in their son’s name.

The organization’s mission will be to make American flags and work with local schools in the process.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s