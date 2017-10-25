Gold Star family receives check from President Trump

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina family of a fallen American soldier received a $25,000 check from President Trump.

The president fulfilled the promise made months ago during a condolence call.

It is not known whether the president has made any similar offers to other gold star families, including those of the four soldiers killed in Niger.

“It’s been hard. There’s been a lot of negativity and that’s really unfortunate because the whole goal in this pursuit is kindness,” said Jessie Baldridge, mother of the fallen soldier.

The family intends to use the money to start a nonprofit organization in their son’s name.

The organization’s mission will be to make American flags and work with local schools in the process.