First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cooler mid-week

SUMMARY: A departing cold front will leave us with cooler, drier air. See a detailed forecast below.



THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60’s inland and 70’s at the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy for our inland areas with a slight chance of a passing shower with temps in the lower to mid 40s. Mostly clear for our coastal areas with temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an inland morning shower. Highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean Sea. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 45 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 43 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast