First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cooler mid-week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A departing cold front will leave us with cooler, drier air. See a detailed forecast below.

THIS MORNING: Mostly clear skies. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 50s inland and lower to mid 60s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60’s inland and 70’s at the coast. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy for our inland areas with a slight chance of a passing shower with temps in the lower to mid 40s. Mostly clear for our coastal areas with temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of an inland morning shower. Highs in the 60’s.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean Sea. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
62° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
20%
12am
Thu
50° F
precip:
20%
1am
Thu
49° F
precip:
20%
2am
Thu
47° F
precip:
20%
3am
Thu
46° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
46° F
precip:
20%
5am
Thu
46° F
precip:
20%
6am
Thu
45° F
precip:
20%
7am
Thu
44° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
43° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
47° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
58° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.