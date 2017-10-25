Ex-inmate speaks to Pitt County students on dangers of drugs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some high school students in Pitt County learned about the dangers of drugs from an ex-inmate Wednesday.

North Pitt student Bobbie Kochlin decided a few weeks ago that she wanted to help put on an event for Red Ribbon Week, a campaign focused on drug prevention.

Her principal got her in contact with the right people, and she was able to bring in guest speakers.

Among those speakers were deputies and officers from Pitt County and an ex-inmate.

“This is just to let students be able to talk to somebody who had that experience, and so they wouldn’t make the same mistakes,” said Kochlin.

Ex-inmate Brenton Grice spoke on how quickly his life was changed for the worse when he was only 19 imprisoned for a long list of charges, including drugs.