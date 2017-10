TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An Edgecombe County man is expected in court Wednesday, charged with statutory rape of a child.

Jonathan Reese is charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

The incident happened on October 1, at the girl’s home.

Reese allegedly started a relationship with the girl after being employed by her parents a week prior.

Police say the victim and her mother reported the rape while at a local hospital.