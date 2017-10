GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will hold a graduate school fair Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.

The fair will be held in the Mendenhall Student Center.

Various graduate schools will be available to speak with and offer information on their programs and services.

The event is free and open to any ECU student or alumni.

All attendees are required to be dressed in business attire and bring several copies of their resume.