East Duplin’s run at #1 is at 5 weeks in Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE (WNCT) East Duplin’s run as the number one team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 stands at 5 weeks with the unveiling of the Week 11 edition of the rankings today.

East Duplin knocked off then number one Wallace-Rose Hill, 14-12 in week six to take over the top spot.

Here are the new rankings heading into the eleventh week of the high school football season.

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

1. EAST DUPLIN 9-0

2. TARBORO 10-0

3. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 7-1

4. HAVELOCK 8-1

5. DH CONLEY 8-1

6. SOUTH CENTRAL 8-1

7. JACKSONVILLE 8-1

8. NORTH DUPLIN 9-0

9. SW EDGECOMBE 8-1 AND EDENTON 8-1