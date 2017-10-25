East Duplin’s run at #1 is at 5 weeks in Touchdown Friday Top 9

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE (WNCT) East Duplin’s run as the number one team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 stands at 5 weeks with the unveiling of the Week 11 edition of the rankings today.

East Duplin knocked off then number one Wallace-Rose Hill, 14-12 in week six to take over the top spot.

Here are the new rankings heading into the eleventh week of the high school football season.

 

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

1. EAST DUPLIN 9-0
2. TARBORO 10-0
3. WALLACE-ROSE HILL 7-1
4. HAVELOCK 8-1
5. DH CONLEY 8-1
6. SOUTH CENTRAL 8-1
7. JACKSONVILLE 8-1
8. NORTH DUPLIN 9-0
9. SW EDGECOMBE 8-1 AND EDENTON 8-1

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s