Congressman Walter B. Jones wants answers in Niger attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Walter B. Jones of North Carolina’s third district is pushing for answers in the Niger case.

Jones said the Armed Forces Committee, which he is a part of, will hold a classified meeting Wednesday morning.

The goal of the meeting is to gain insight into what led to the attack.

“It is important to reveal the truth so incidents like this don’t happen again,” said Jones.

Jones also said the fact that so many of his colleagues have questions on the attack proves a bigger point.

“”I, like most members of Congress, did not know that we had so many of our troops in that area of Africa,” said Jones.

The Senate will hold a similar classified meeting on Thursday.