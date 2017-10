NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — “Career and Technical Education” directors and teachers across North Carolina are celebrating a hundred years of CTE.

On Tuesday, educators took place in a symposium in New Bern.

They were able to discuss and learn ways to improve CTE efforts in middle and high schools moving forward.

The group also got a chance to tour local advanced manufacturers as well as spotlight local partnerships of workforce development efforts in Craven County.