Camp Lejeune hosts Bold Alligator exercise with NATO partners

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–A two-week exercise called Bold Alligator happening aboard Camp Lejeune is providing elements of Expeditionary Strike Group 2 and 2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade with opportunities to train and observe amphibious assault techniques.

On Wednesday, also known as D-Day during the exercise, troops executed a MEB-sized amphibious assault from a sea base. Nine countries including Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Mexico, Norway, Spain, the U.K. and U.S. participated and observed the different command elements.

Specifically, the event involved the loading and unloading of gear between U.S. ships and the shore. Marines receiving the gear must meet deadlines and follow the procedure to do so.

“We get the serial number, priority number, vehicle numbers and the cargo if any,” Cpl. Rayquane Forte, Stage Lining C.O., said. “We get that all in order and put that in priority number that’s going to get loaded onto the ship.”

Those supplies are then moved down the chain, and Marines make their way to the Logistics Group.

“When they get here we are going to supply them with whatever water, fuel, or support they need because they’re going to be in direct support of that regimental landing team,” Lt. Col. Melissa Chestnut, Battalion Commander Combat Logistics, said.

Commanders say improving Navy-Marine Corps amphibious core competencies along with coalition and NATO Allies is a necessary investment in the current and future readiness of our forces.

“When we go to do what the Marine Corps asks us to do, it’s always in context of a partnership,” Col. Boyd Miller, serving as Commander of Logistics Combat Element for the exercise, said. “Those partnerships are being strengthened here during Bold Alligator as we train together.”

The Bold Alligator exercise most importantly trains troops to operate with equipment and forces they’d otherwise be unfamiliar with.

A bilateral and amphibious assault will be held on October 28th. The exercise wraps up on October 30th.