Cable ferry across Cashie River suspends operations until 2018

By Published:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) —  The Sans Souci Ferry, one of only three inland cable ferries in North Carolina, suspended service on Wednesday for an extensive overhaul.

The ferry, which crosses the Cashie River, connects Woodard Road and San Souci Road outside the town of Windsor.

Among the maintenance work to be performed is a complete overhaul of the vessel and the rebuilding of the gear house and other accessories on the boat.

The ferry is scheduled to resume service on January 8.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s