Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Havelock

WNCT Staff Published:

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Havelock.

The advisory affects residents and business of Tucker Creek, Macdonald Downs and 557, 568,564,562, 558 W Main Street.

A water line was damaged Wednesday, causing residents in the area of Tucker Creek and Macdonald Downs to experience a water outage.

Once water for those residents is restored, the city recommends they flush water through their homes and business before first use. They should also run water for two minutes to ensure piping contains fresh water.

Additionally, the city recommends all water be boiled until the city receives lab results.

The city of Havelock said updates can be found on their website.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s