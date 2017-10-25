Boil-water advisory in effect for parts of Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Havelock.

The advisory affects residents and business of Tucker Creek, Macdonald Downs and 557, 568,564,562, 558 W Main Street.

A water line was damaged Wednesday, causing residents in the area of Tucker Creek and Macdonald Downs to experience a water outage.

Once water for those residents is restored, the city recommends they flush water through their homes and business before first use. They should also run water for two minutes to ensure piping contains fresh water.

Additionally, the city recommends all water be boiled until the city receives lab results.

The city of Havelock said updates can be found on their website.