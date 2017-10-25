Better Business Bureau warns of fake tickets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall sports are in full swing. With the hundreds of thousands of seats at the stadiums, fake tickets can make their way into your hands easier than you think.

There are ways you can spot fake tickets making sure you’re getting the real deal.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, whether you’re rooting for the home team or not these scammers will do anything to take your hard earned money.

Scammers are traditionally known for scalping fake tickets.

Now, the selling of online tickets is becoming a popular trend.

“You have to be careful because most tickets now a days are printed,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, President and CEO of the BBB serving Eastern North Carolina. “Unfortunately someone can print multiple ones of the same ticket and the first one who gets in is the only one that is going to get in with that ticket.”

Here’s what the BBB recommends doing to stop the scammers:

Buy directly from the venue when possible.

Consider your source and verify your ticket such as knowing the difference between a ticket broker and a scalper.

Check with the BBB to see if they are a member of the national association of ticket brokers.

By keeping these tips in mind, you can be more worried about that first play instead of the legitimacy of your tickets.