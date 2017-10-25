AG Cox students will be featured in 2017 Guinness World Records book

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Back in April, students at AG Cox Middle School formed a large human puzzle piece.

It was done for “Autism Awareness Month” since puzzle pieces are the symbol for autism.

The school actually set a new world record.

Principal Norman McDuffie said he’s proud for several reasons.

“If we come together you can do big events and it takes everyone working together and the second thing you know, it started out as autism awareness and then it escalated to the world record, but just making sure that we are accepting those that maybe you know different from us,” said McDuffie.

The school will be featured in the 2017 Guinness World Records book and will receive a certificate.

789 people participated in the event.

The previous world record was set with 548 people.