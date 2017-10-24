South Central’s turnaround

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – South Central football coach, Andy Tew is in his third season leading the Falcons and the team is by far off to it’s best start under his lead.

In his first two seasons the Falcons combine for seven wins. In 2017, the Falcons currently sit at 8-1 with two games remaining in the regular season.

“I think the guys are just buying in to what we are trying to do,” said Tew. “A lot of people talk about changing the culture to make things a little bit more successful and that happens when the kids start talking to each other more than the coaches and I think we have some good leaders on this team and they are doing that for us.”

Senior quarterback Dexter McDuffie is one of the team’s leaders on and off the field. He has noticed that this year’s team is more of a close knit group than any other team he has been a part of during his time in the Falcons program.

“That bond has gotten stronger every year,” said McDuffie.” Ever since we were freshman, we’ve all been playing together, working through the summer, in the weight room, on the field working our way from JV to Varsity, it just made us stronger through the ups and downs.”

The Falcons have been riding high as of late, heading into week 11’s matchup with CB Aycock, the Falcons are riding a six game win streak and the team has noticed that wins have trickled from Friday night’s to the practice field during the week.

“We see a whole lot more confidence in our receivers, running backs, lineman, just about in every position,” said McDuffie. “We can just about run any play we want without any effort.”

“We do have a little bit of confidence about ourselves,” said Tew. “I think that’s probably helped us be more successful on the field that we have come out expecting to be successful and expecting to win as opposed to wondering what the outcome of the game will be and I think that they believe in themselves and they believe in this team and that’s probably helped us.”