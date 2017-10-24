Shots fired into Kinston apartment door early Tuesday morning

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police reported that shots were fired into a door of an apartment on the 900 block of East Bright Street early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened before 1 a.m.

Police identified Reginald Williams as the suspect.

The suspect left the scene in a black BMW.

One woman was reported inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, call Kinston PD Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crimestoppers at 252-523-4444.