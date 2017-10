GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A forum in Greenville is discussing the polarizing issue of racism.

The roundtable took place at the First Presbyterian Church on 1400 South Elm Street in Greenville.

The forum is called “Connecting People: Planting Seeds to Dismantle Racism.”

“The more people that you get to attend, different faces come,” said Samar Badwan, with the Greenville Human Relations Council. “And with that you get more dialogue and more communication. That is the goal of dismantling racism.”