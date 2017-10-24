Pumpkin roll with cream cheese filling

Ingredients (cake):

3 eggs

1 C sugar

2/3 C pumpkin

3/4 C flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp ginger

1 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

Ingredients (filling):

1 C powder sugar

8 oz Cream Cheese

1/4 C Butter

1/2 tsp Vanilla

Instructions (cake):

1. Sift flour, seasoning, and baking powder in a large bowl. Add eggs and pumpkin. Mix until combined.

2. Pour and smooth evenly into a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. Bake at 375 degs for 12 mins.

4. Cool and sprinkle a light layer of powder sugar over. Invert on to clean tea towel.

5. Spread cream cheese filling evenly over inverted cake. Gently roll cake.

6. Place on large platter and sprinkle with powder sugar.

7. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Instructions (filling):

1. With butter and cream cheese at room temp, beat all ingredients till creamy and smooth.