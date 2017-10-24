NC gets help to research chemicals in water

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina will soon be getting some help as it researches chemicals like gen-x.

The newly expanded science advisory board will focus on emerging chemicals and their potential effects.

The board is made up of 16 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and related fields.

This all comes as concerns grew about the gen-x in residential drinking wells.

State investigators may be looking into it more yet not much is known about the chemical compound or its potential effects.

In response to those concerns, the board’s first meeting will be on gen-x on December 4th.