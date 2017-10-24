Marines, survivors take strides to end domestic violence at 5K

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Domestic violence survivors and Marines turned out for the Strides Against Domestic Violence and Substance Abuse Prevention 5K aboard Camp Lejeune on Tuesday.

The event is meant to raise awareness of resources available to victims.

“If you don’t get up and walk away now, when are you going to be able to walk away? In a coffin?” asked Angie Elge, a friend of a domestic violence survivor. “That is the best thing I tell people. It’s better to just get up and walk away.”

The event was combined with the kickoff for Red Ribbon Week, which raises awareness about substance abuse.

“Unfortunately substance abuse and domestic violence often go hand in hand,” Debby Burns, clinical supervisor for prevention and education, said. “When we have a new case that goes into family advocacy program, we find a lot of times there is alcohol involved.”

The event featured a “Walk in their Shoes” station where runners could try walking in the shoes of the opposite sex to show support for violence victims. Advocacy groups were also on hand providing information about the resources available on base for those who need them.

“We provide these resources to help our Marines and Sailors stay focused on what’s important, which is their family, the Marine Corps and protecting this great country,” Eric Coffman, clinical prevention supervisor at MCCS, said.

If you or someone you know needs help with domestic violence on base, you can contact 449-9563 and ask for a family advocate. For more information on substance abuse resources, call 451-2875 or visit redribbon.org.