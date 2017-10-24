Local law enforcement issues trick-or-treating safety tips

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Halloween is almost here, and local law enforcement wants to make sure your family stays safe.

Below is a list of trick-or-treating tips sent out by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office:

• Have your trick-or-treater wear reflective clothing and/or carry a light or glow stick.
• Children should trick or treat with adult supervision.
• Adults should carry a flashlight and cell phone with them.
• Check the North Carolina Sex Offender registry, http://sexoffender.ncsbi.gov, for registered offenders residing in the area.
• Teach your children to never enter any home without you or without your permission and only approach well-lit homes.
• Inform children to tell you or a trusted adult if they see anything unusual.
• Have children bring treats home before eating them. Eat only factory-sealed candy unless you know the giver well.
• Teach your children to say no and get away from any person or situation that makes them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused; even if it means yelling, kicking, attracting attention or any other means of resisting.

