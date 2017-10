GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of counties North Carolina including Mecklenburg, Lincoln, and Cleveland were under tornado warnings for much of the afternoon and into the night on Monday.

Two hangers and the north ramp of the Hickory Regional Airport were badly damaged.

The National Weather Service is “reasonably confident” a tornado touched down there.

Crews are on scene assessing the damage this morning.

