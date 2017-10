WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A juvenile was shot in the face in Washington Thursday evening, police said.

The Washington Police Department said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. that someone was self-admitted to Vidant Beaufort Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim was then taken to Vidant Medical Center.

Police said it happened on Pennsylvania Street and appears to be accidental.

Police said the victim and witness are both juveniles, so their names are not being released.