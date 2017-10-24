Group aims to help Pitt County Matthew victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the East, people are still recovering from Hurricane Matthew and need assistance from the community.

That’s where Disaster Recovery Partner comes in, a group focused on helping Matthew victims in Pitt County.

Storm victims came to St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church to apply for assistance.

“I believe it’s our call of duty to help them with the resources, especially to provide for the funding. so we make sure they get back to their homes,” said Pastor Rodney Coles Sr. “Even if we have to replace them.”

If you missed the Tuesday afternoon session, you can visit Grifton Mission Ministries at 6499 Highland Ave. Tuesday night until 8 p.m., where they will hold the same sign up for Matthew victims

