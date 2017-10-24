Greenville teen turns himself into police after robbery

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — A Greenville teen turned himself in after posing as an online seller and robbing a victim at gunpoint.

Greenville police reported that Eric Hopkins Jr. turned himself into the Pitt County Detention Center on Monday.

The incident happened last Tuesday in the two-thousand block of Bellamy Circle.

Police say the victim showed up there to buy a cell phone through an ad on the app “Offer Up.”

The police said that Hopkins then robbed the victim at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported.

Hopkins is expected to appear in court today.