First Alert Weather Day: Storms slowly exit the coast

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day continues through the morning for strong storms at the coast. A cold front will slowly push off the coast by late this afternoon.



TODAY: Showers and storms east of Highway 17 for much of the day. West of Highway 17, clouds gradually break for sunshine. Windy with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for most, a few more clouds and the chance for a shower along the Outer Banks. Cooler with lows in the 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60’s to near 70.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in bringing sunshine through the end of the week. A new system brings another round of rain to the East on Sunday.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development in the western Caribbean. For the latest, click here

