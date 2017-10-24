First Alert Weather Day: Storms slowly exit the coast

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day continues through the morning for strong storms at the coast. A cold front will slowly push off the coast by late this afternoon.

TODAY: Showers and storms east of Highway 17 for much of the day. West of Highway 17, clouds gradually break for sunshine. Windy with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear for most, a few more clouds and the chance for a shower along the Outer Banks. Cooler with lows in the 50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60’s to near 70.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in bringing sunshine through the end of the week. A new system brings another round of rain to the East on Sunday.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor an area of potential tropical development in the western Caribbean. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
64° F
precip:
10%
9am
Tue
67° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
68° F
precip:
10%
11am
Tue
72° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
74° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
77° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
78° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
76° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
73° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
69° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
63° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
62° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
60° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
59° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
3am
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
4am
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
5am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
6am
Wed
52° F
precip:
0%
7am
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
50° F
precip:
0%
9am
Wed
54° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
57° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
63° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
51° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
45° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
44° F
precip:
10%
