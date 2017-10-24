Conley, Ayden-Grifton lead area teams into 3rd round of state volleyball playoffs

GREENVILLE- Top seed DH Conley swept past 16th seed Triton in three games to advance in the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs.

Alannah Thomas led the way for Conley with 14 kills and 5 aces. Macy Smith added 12 kills and 11 digs and Elana Fuller had 6 blocks.

Conley will host Union Pines on Thursday night in the third round.

Ayden-Grifton dropped their first game with First Flight before advancing. The Chargers are the 4th seed in the East bracket and they will host Midway on Thursday night.

Here are the other scores from the second round of the NCHSAA state volleyball playoffs:

Apex 3, South Central 0

New Bern 3, Corinth Holders 1

JH Rose 3, New Hanover 1

West Carteret 3, Western Alamance 0

South Granville 3, South Lenoir 0

Pender 3, East Carteret 2

Riverside 3, East Wake Academy 0

Louisburg 3, Northside-Pinetown 0

 

