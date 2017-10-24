Charlotte man added to FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” list

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Charlotte man has a placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive” list.

Alejandro “Alex” Castillo has been added to the list due to investigators believing he is responsible for murdering a 23-year-old woman in Charlotte.

The woman’s body was located outside Charlotte in August 2016.

The investigation has been held by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspects car was last seen outside a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, where investigators believe Castillo fled to Mexico due to a surveillance video of Castillo crossing the border.

Castillo’s last known residence was Charlotte, North Carolina.

An arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of North Carolina for Mecklenburg County in November 2016, charging Castillo with First Degree Murder.

A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, charging Castillo with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

“For more than 65 years, the FBI has utilized the public to help us find the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ and many times your tips provided the information we needed to get the most dangerous fugitives into custody,” said John Strong, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in North Carolina. “Today, we are asking for your help again to find Alejandro Castillo and bring him to justice for taking the life of an innocent young woman and robbing her family of a future with their loved one.

“We appreciate the FBI’s assistance and resources in the search for this wanted man. Now, we need help from the community – in Charlotte, in Arizona, and in Mexico – to located Mr. Castillo, so that we can provide some sense of closure to Sandy Ly Le’s family,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney. “We must all work together to bring this man to justice.”

“We are thankful for the FBI’s commitment to provide such extraordinary resources to this case,” said District Attorney Andrew Murray. “Our priority is justice for Sandy’s family and the entire community. We are hopeful this suspect’s addition to the ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list will be a significant step toward securing that justice.”

Castillo is the 516th person to be placed on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list. A wanted poster is available here.

Billboards in several states that border Mexico will feature the information below.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or Charlotte-Mecklenburg

Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be provided online to the FBI.