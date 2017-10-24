Burger King releases video depicting bullied teenagers and bullied burgers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fast food company Burger King has released a video supporting the effort to end bullying.

The videotaped experiment showed the viewer what people would do when they witnessed bullying.

The company hired teenage actors to act out bullying on another teen at one of their stores.

To the real customers, it looked like a real incident, but only a few people spoke up.

Behind the counter, actors playing employees served mangled burgers to customers, who promptly spoke up in irritation.

The message was to be as willing to speak up about a bullied person as you are about a bullied burger.

If you haven’t seen the ad yet, be sure to check it out and watch the whole thing.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

