Brody ranks 2nd in nation, 1st in state for sending grads into family medicine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Brody School of Medicine was ranked second in the nation and first in the state this year for sending graduates into family medicine.

The American Academy of Family Physicians calculates the rankings annually by averaging the percentages of each school’s graduates who entered family medicine residency programs the past three years.

Nearly 20 percent of those who graduated from Brody in the past three years went into family medicine.

Brody ranked fourth on the list last year, has been in the top-five for seven straight years and has held a top-10 spot since 2007.

“ECU is honored to be recognized nationally for sending graduates into primary care careers. More importantly, this ranking affirms that we’re answering our state’s need for more family physicians, those front-line providers we depend on to care for us from cradle to grave,” said ECU chancellor Dr. Cecil Staton in a news release.