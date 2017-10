GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The American Red Cross is calling on blood donors to give now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Opportunities to donate in Pitt County will begin early November.

The drives will be held on November 1, at the Hammock Source from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., November 2, at the Mendenhall Student Center from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and November 4, at the Eastern North Carolina Blood Donation Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.