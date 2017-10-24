9OYS Investigates: Woman finds piece of metal in pizza

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–A Jacksonville mother contacted 9 On Your Side after she found a piece of metal in her pizza. WNCT got to the bottom of the situation.

One week ago, Victoria Roman was eating a slice of sausage pizza she bought from Top Dogz when she felt something hard and sharp in her slice. She spit it out and to her surprise found a small piece of metal. It cut her gums but didn’t affect her children.

“My first thought was that I’d broken out a filling because they’re metal,” Roman said. “It’s very small but it’s this twisted metal so it’s sharp on more than just two ends.”

Concerned, she contacted the health department, which has a special division for handling complaints.

“When complaints come in we handle them within 24 hours if it’s an illness or injury,” Auguste Nelson-Graves, Environmental Health Services, said. “We’re handling all complaints within five days. We make sure we go out to each restaurant.”

Inspectors show up unannounced and address the concerns with owners of the restaurants. According to their report, the metal Roman found in her food was steel wool. The report says it got mixed in with the cleaning supplies for the dough mixer. Two additional small pieces were found during the investigation on Friday.

Owner Ronald Mercer apologized to Roman. He says the incident isn’t reflective of his store.

“I couldn’t apologize enough,” he said. “I have concerns because I have kids just like she does. It’s a one-time incident, unfortunately. It will never happen again. We’ve definitely taken every precaution we can to make sure it doesn’t.”

The health department says the store fixed the issue immediately. It’s why they were allowed to stay open. Mercer says he wants everyone to know their food is safe.

Roman says she won’t be back to the store. While she has nothing against them personally, she just wants other parents to make sure they always check their kids’ foods.

If you have concerns about a restaurant in Onslow County, the health department wants you to give their food inspection division a call. You can reach them at 910-938-5851, ext. 0. You can also send an email to environmental_health@onslowcountync.gov.