3 cats dead, 2 dogs rescued in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three cats were killed and two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Fayetteville on Monday night, officials said.

No people were home at the residence in the 100 block of South Herndon Street when the fire started, firefighters said. They responded to the blaze at 6:42 p.m.

One of the two dogs rescued from the fire required treatment for injuries, firefighters said.

Laying on the ground, not moving, neighbors say they were unsure the dog, whose name is Baxter, would live.

“They put the breather on the dog and it broke my heart. I hope the dog makes it,” said Margie Jones, a neighbor. She says she was the one who told firefighters there were dogs in the home.

Fayetteville Fire Department Battalion Chief David Hargis says when his men they found out little

Baxter was still breathing, they did everything they could to keep him alive.

“The pets become the priority for us,” said Hargis.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.