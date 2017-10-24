3 cats dead, 2 dogs rescued in Fayetteville house fire

By Published:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three cats were killed and two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Fayetteville on Monday night, officials said.

No people were home at the residence in the 100 block of South Herndon Street when the fire started, firefighters said. They responded to the blaze at 6:42 p.m.

One of the two dogs rescued from the fire required treatment for injuries, firefighters said.

Laying on the ground, not moving, neighbors say they were unsure the dog, whose name is Baxter, would live.

“They put the breather on the dog and it broke my heart. I hope the dog makes it,” said Margie Jones, a neighbor. She says she was the one who told firefighters there were dogs in the home.

Fayetteville Fire Department Battalion Chief David Hargis says when his men they found out little

Baxter was still breathing, they did everything they could to keep him alive.

“The pets become the priority for us,” said Hargis.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s