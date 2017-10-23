Wilson man stands trial for murder in Greenville court room

WNCT Staff Published:
Published Caption: Gregory Parks prepares to exit Wilson County Superior Court in November 2015 after a judge set his bond at $1 million. Parks will stand trial on first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance of 20-year-old Isabel Palacios on Oct. 23, 2017 in Pitt County. Times | File Art

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man will stand trial on Monday for murder and kidnapping.

Gregory Parks, 58, from Wilson, stands trial for the 2015 murder and kidnapping of Isabel Palacios.

The trial, due to a judge ordered from Wilson to Greenville following a motion filed by Parks’ court-appointed attorney.

Parks was arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in 2015.

According to arrest warrants, Parks was accused of killing 20-year-old Palacios on July 31.

 

9 on your side will bring you more information as the court case develops.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s