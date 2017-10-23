Wilson man stands trial for murder in Greenville court room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man will stand trial on Monday for murder and kidnapping.

Gregory Parks, 58, from Wilson, stands trial for the 2015 murder and kidnapping of Isabel Palacios.

The trial, due to a judge ordered from Wilson to Greenville following a motion filed by Parks’ court-appointed attorney.

Parks was arrested for first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in 2015.

According to arrest warrants, Parks was accused of killing 20-year-old Palacios on July 31.

9 on your side will bring you more information as the court case develops.