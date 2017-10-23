Wi-Fi coming to Washington waterfront in November

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington waterfront is one step closer to receiving Wi-Fi as part of a plan that’s been in the works for months.

The equipment is coming in the mail and internal testing is complete.

They are discussing now how to roll the project out to the public and are considering posting signs around downtown on how people can get Wi-Fi access once it’s available.

Officials said the service will be up and running right after Thanksgiving, just in time for the holidays.

“There are also conversations going on internally about how we are going to roll this project out and let the public know that we do have this Wi-Fi available to people in our downtown area,” said Lynn Wingate Davis, tourism development director for the city of Washington. “Certainly (there’s) a lot of excitement around the rollout, and we are looking forward to where this is going to lead us.”

Officials hope it will enhance tourism along the water.