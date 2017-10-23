This Halloween event will terrify anyone scared of dark water

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s first and only haunted house on a kayak trail begins on Monday.
Haunt on the Tar will be located at the Port Terminal Boat Access in Greenville.
The event will feature a kayak tour through the swamp in groups of six.
Each participant will use a single kayak and be provided a lifejacket.
Each attendee will be led through a maze in the swamp that is approximately 0.5 miles.
Tours will run every hour beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.
Tickets for the event will be $10.
The haunted attraction will last until October 31.
For more information, visit http://www.eventbrite.com and search Haunt on the Tar