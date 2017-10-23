This Halloween event will terrify anyone scared of dark water

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s first and only haunted house on a kayak trail begins on Monday.

Haunt on the Tar will be located at the Port Terminal Boat Access in Greenville.

The event will feature a kayak tour through the swamp in groups of six.

Each participant will use a single kayak and be provided a lifejacket.

Each attendee will be led through a maze in the swamp that is approximately 0.5 miles.

Tours will run every hour beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

Tickets for the event will be $10.

The haunted attraction will last until October 31.

For more information, visit http://www.eventbrite.com and search Haunt on the Tar

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s