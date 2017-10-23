Saturday evening fire damages home in Lenoir County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple fire crews respond to a house fire at a Lenoir County home Saturday evening.

North Lenoir Fire and Rescue says it happened around 5p.m. on Oct. 21st.

Firefighters from several departments were called to a house fire on the 3700 block of Poole Road in Kinston. The North Carolina Forest Service was also called to assist as two acres of woods also caught fire.

 

Firefighters say no one was living in the house at the time of the fire.

The home is considered a total loss.

 

