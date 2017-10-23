Republican legislators opposing LGBT deal want lawsuit over

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican legislative leaders say a federal judge should dismiss a lawsuit involving the replacement for the state’s “bathroom bill” before considering a deal pushed by the Democratic governor that would affirm gender identity as the basis for restroom access.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger filed a brief Monday arguing the judge lacks authority to consider the case in part because LGBT people who sued haven’t shown they’ve been injured by House Bill 2’s successor law.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the plaintiffs last week asked Judge Thomas Schroeder to approve a settlement that would end the lawsuit another way by affirming transgender people can use restrooms corresponding to their gender identity in government buildings Cooper controls. GOP leaders oppose that deal, too.